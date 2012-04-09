BRIEF-JC Hyun Systems says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 25 won/share for FY 2016
ISTANBUL, April 9 Turkish telecoms operator Turkcell said on Monday it had released 450 million lira ($251 million)worth of assets in the company belonging to stakeholder Cukurova Holding after Cukurova made an unspecified payment.
Turkcell had seized the assets in May 2011.
Separately Turkey's largest mobile operator said in a statement to Istanbul stock exchange that it had paid a $150 million debt of its subsidiary Euroasia Telecommunications Holdings BV, in which it holds a 55 percent stake. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Sees net profit for Q1 of FY 2017 to increase by 44.9 percent to 74.6 percent, or to be 8.3 million yuan to 10 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (5.7 million yuan)
* Says it signed a contract of construction of solar power plant for $1.55 million