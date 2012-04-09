ISTANBUL, April 9 Turkish telecoms operator Turkcell said on Monday it had released 450 million lira ($251 million)worth of assets in the company belonging to stakeholder Cukurova Holding after Cukurova made an unspecified payment.

Turkcell had seized the assets in May 2011.

Separately Turkey's largest mobile operator said in a statement to Istanbul stock exchange that it had paid a $150 million debt of its subsidiary Euroasia Telecommunications Holdings BV, in which it holds a 55 percent stake. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)