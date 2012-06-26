UPDATE 5-In Japan, US defense chief reaffirms commitment to security treaty
* On campaign trail, Trump questioned alliance (Adds reaction by China, paragraphs 11-12)
ISTANBUL, June 26 Cukurova Holding, mobile phone operator Turkcell's Turkish shareholder, said on Tuesday fellow stake owners TeliaSonera and Altimo were blocking dividend payments, part of a long-running dispute.
The Istanbul-based company also said in an emailed statement that most of the candidates proposed by Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa Group, and Nordic telecoms company TeliaSonera for the position of independent board member failed to meet the Capital Markets Board's criteria.
(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* On campaign trail, Trump questioned alliance (Adds reaction by China, paragraphs 11-12)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The United States has moved a Navy destroyer to off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials said on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.
Feb 3 Germany's BMW said on Friday it would recall 230,117 cars and sport utility vehicles in the United States that may have been fitted with faulty air-bag inflators made by Takata Corp.