ISTANBUL Oct 13 An extraordinary general meeting of Turkcell , Turkey's biggest cell network operator, did not vote on its dividend distribution, the company said on Thursday.

It also said in a statement it did not put to the vote proposed board changes as they did not comply with a Capital Markets Board decision raising the number of independent members on company boards - a move which is seen affecting a battle between the Turkish, Swedish and Russian shareholders for control of the board. (Writing by Daren Butler)