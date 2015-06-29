ISTANBUL, June 29 Leading Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell said it had signed a deal to buy the remaining 44.96 percent of its Netherlands-based unit Euroasia Telecommunications Holding for $100 million.

It bought the stake from SCM Holdings Limited and made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday evening. Euroasia owns 100 percent of LLC Astelit, operating under the brand 'life:)' in the Ukrainian mobile market. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)