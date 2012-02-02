BRIEF-Arch Capital Group announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkish mobile operator Turkcell has decided to continue guaranteeing the liabilities of its Financell unit up to $410.65 million, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Turkcell, Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator, said earlier on Thursday that its Ukraine unit Astelit failed to pay its $323 million debt due on Feb. 1 to its Euroasia and Financell units.
Turkcell's Financell unit may not be able to repay its bank loans, which are under the guarantee of Turkcell, after Astelit failed to service its debts, Turkcell had said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
MONTREAL, Feb 24 The real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund manager is looking at India's logistics sector following the announcement this week of its first investment in the country for more than six years, President Daniel Fournier said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.