(Recasts, adds details and context)

ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish mobile operator Turkcell will postpone a planned $121 million floation of its Global Tower unit, it said on Monday, citing market uncertainty and marking another setback for initial public offerings (IPOs) in Istanbul.

Turkcell had planned to float up to a quarter of Global Tower, with the shares due to start trading on Thursday, according to filings. The book building had valued the company at up to around 1.5 billion lira ($487 million), analysts said, valuing Turkcell's stake at around $121 million.

The listing would be postponed until markets became "more reliable and stable", Turkcell said in a statement, citing the potential impact of the upcoming U.S. presidential election, a looming U.S. interest rate decision and recent cyber attacks.

Global Tower becomes the latest company to see its IPO plans delayed in Istanbul, where a failed coup attempt on July 15 and on-going security fears have rattled equity investors.

Turkey's BIST 30 index of blue-chips has gained 5.9 percent this year in dollar terms, putting in 19th place out 30 major emerging market stock indices, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In August, Turkey's Sisecam said it would hold off on plans to list its Pasabahce glassware business due to weak market conditions and said that sales had been hurt by the failed coup attempt.

The Borsa Istanbul stock exchange had also planned an IPO for this year, but later postponed those plans citing low market valuations. It has since said it aims to float its stock in 2017.

So far this year, only two companies have floated on the exchange, for a total value of 343 million lira. There were six IPOs last year and 13 in 2014. ($1 = 3.0770 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Akin Aytekin and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)