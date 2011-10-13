* Shares steady on hopes for solution to boardroom battle
* Capital Markets Board decision seen positive
* EGM fails to vote on dividend
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Oct 13 Turkey's biggest mobile phone
operator, Turkcell , failed to hold key votes on board
changes and its dividend at an extraordinary general meeting
late on Wednesday, although investors remained hopeful that a
long-running dispute between key shareholders will now be
resolved.
Last year, TeliaSonera and Russia's Altimo forced
Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, chairman of Turkey's Cukurova Group, to
stand down as chairman of Turkcell , the company he
founded in 1994, and are now trying to oust his replacement and
change the board structure.
But a decision by Turkish regulator the Capital Markets
Board on the eve of the EGM delayed any progress as it set new
rules raising the number of independent members required on
company boards.
Turkcell shares were down 0.2 percent at 8.58 lira by 0924
GMT, recovering from an initial loss of 1.4 percent and having
risen 4.6 percent on Wednesday.
"This EGM showed one more time that Teliasonera and Alfa are
determined not to release dividends without changing the
chairman," Oyak Securities said in a daily note.
A new EGM was expected to be held soon to seek approval for
the election of at least three independent board members in line
with the Capital Markets Board decree.
"The new regulation is positive for Turkcell in the longer
term, as it is a solid step towards a solution among
shareholders regarding the board structure," Oyak said.
Turkcell said in a statement on Thursday that the bid to
change the board at the EGM did not comply with the Capital
Markets Board decision.
"The shareholders, who were present, expressed the wish that
the board of directors implement the legislation, dated October
11, 2011 with regards to corporate governance principles as soon
as possible," it said.
The balance sheet and profit and loss statements relating to
fiscal year 2010 were not approved at the meeting, it added.
The three main shareholders each have two seats on
Turkcell's seven-member board. Chairman Colin Williams is the
designated independent board member, but TeliaSonera and Altimo
want him replaced as they say he sides with Cukurova.
TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in
Turkcell, with a 37 percent share.
Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa Group, has an
indirect stake of 13.22 percent.
While Cukurova owns just 14 percent of Turkcell, its stake
carries controlling rights because of the management structure.
