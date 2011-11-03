* Sales rise 8.6 percent, exceed forecast

* Turkcell says aggressive price competition continues

ISTANBUL Nov 3 Turkish mobile operator Turkcell's net profit dipped 3.4 percent year-on-year to 537 million lira ($302 million), but sharply exceeded a poll forecast of 410 million lira, boosted by its highest ever quarterly revenue.

Total revenues climbed 8.6 percent to 2.527 billion lira, beating a forecast of 2.46 billion. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) edged up 0.9 percent to 871.3 million lira, above a 825.1 million lira forecast.

"We managed to further strengthen our growth momentum in the third quarter through our investments in customer satisfaction and innovative offers, despite continued aggressive price competition in the sector," said Chief Executive Sureyya Ciliv.

"I expect us to experience robust growth in the mobile internet arena," Ciliv said, pointing to strong mobile internet growth of 71.5 percent in the third quarter.

The total subscriber base grew for the second consecutive quarter, driven by seasonality and increased data subscriptions.

"For the fourth quarter, when compared to a year ago, we expect better revenue and EBITDA in nominal terms, while the EBITDA margin is likely to remain flat year-on-year," the company said.

It maintained the lower end of its 9.3-9.6 billion lira revenue and 2.9-3.05 billion lira EBITDA guidance for 2011.

Forex losses at its BeST Belarus operations and a fine by regulators had been expected to pull the third-quarter profit lower.

"The value of the Belarusian official ruble continued to erode during the third quarter which led to a 78 million lira translation loss stemming from BeST's 677 million lira foreign currency-denominated net liabilities," the company said.

Turkcell had posted a second-quarter net loss of 21.4 million lira.

Shares in Turkcell have slumped 20 percent this year, as the company warned of continuing competitive pressures in Turkey's mobile market and because of an ownership feud between shareholders. ($1 = 1.779 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)