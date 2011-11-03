* Q3 net of 537 million lira sharply above 410 million forecast

* CEO says general meeting possible before year-end

* Turkcell shares jump 5.5 percent (Adds Ciliv interview, analyst comments, shares)

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday he expected the company's full-year performance to meet targets after third-quarter results came out better than forecast.

A board dispute between its main shareholders has prevented the distribution of Turkcell's dividend this year, but Chief Executive Sureyya Ciliv said in an interview a general meeting may be held by year-end as it looks to resolve the issue.

He was speaking after results late on Wednesday showed net profit dipped 3.4 percent year-on-year to 537 million lira ($302 million) in the third quarter, sharply exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 410 million lira.

Revenues climbed 8.6 percent to 2.527 billion lira, beating a forecast of 2.46 billion. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) edged up 0.9 percent to 871.3 million lira, above a 825.1 million lira forecast.

Shares in Turkcell surged 5.5 percent to 9.18 lira after the results. But they were still down 13 percent this year due to competitive pressures and the shareholder dispute.

"There could be a general meeting before the year end," Ciliv said, adding that if a meeting is held the dividend will be on the agenda.

He also told Reuters Turkcell may assess acquisition opportunities in the region from 2012.

Turkcell failed to hold key votes on board changes and its dividend at an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 12.

Last year, TeliaSonera and Russia's Altimo forced Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, chairman of Turkey's Cukurova Group, to stand down as chairman of Turkcell, which he founded in 1994, and they are trying to oust his replacement.

A decision by Turkey's Capital Markets Board on the eve of the EGM delayed any progress as it set new rules raising the number of independent members required on company boards.

TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in Turkcell, with a 37 percent share. Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa Group, has an indirect stake of 13.22 percent.

While Cukurova owns just 14 percent of Turkcell, its stake carries controlling rights because of the management structure.

"STRONGER GROWTH MOMENTUM"

The Turkcell statement issued overnight quoted Ciliv saying the company had managed to further strengthen its growth momentum in the third quarter.

"For the fourth quarter, when compared to a year ago, we expect better revenue and EBITDA in nominal terms, while the EBITDA margin is likely to remain flat year-on-year," the company said.

It maintained the lower end of its 9.3-9.6 billion lira revenue and 2.9-3.05 billion lira EBITDA guidance for 2011.

Analysts welcomed the results but said attention was likely to return to outstanding management and currency issues.

"We expect the market to quickly re-focus on the prevailing issues: the direction of the currency, the awaited announcement of the next EGM date and the fate of the deadlock in the board of directors," said Ekspres Invest research director Omer Omerbas.

Forex losses at its BeST Belarus operations and a fine by regulators had been expected to pull third-quarter profit lower.

"The value of the Belarusian official ruble continued to erode during the third quarter which led to a 78 million lira translation loss stemming from BeST's 677 million lira foreign currency-denominated net liabilities," the company said. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay)