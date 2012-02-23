* Year revenue up 4.1 percent to 9.37 bln lira
* Q4 net profit down 9.9 percent
* Q4 sales up 12 percent
ISTANBUL, Feb 23 Turkish mobile phone
operator Turkcell said 2011 net profit fell 33
percent due to the effect of devaluation and hyperinflation in
Belarus, where subsidiaries operate, while revenue rose 4.1
percent.
Net profit was 1.18 billion lira ($670 million), on revenue
of 9.37 billion. In the fourth quarter, net profit fell 9.9
percent to 332 million lira, while revenue rose 12 percent to
2.45 billion.
"The growth momentum that we achieved in the second quarter
of the year in the fields of voice and mobile internet, and also
at our subsidiaries, was accelerated in the third and fourth
quarters," chief executive Sureyya Ciliv said on Thursday.
"Following a tough, but successful year for us, I am
confident that we will give pace to our growth momentum in the
year 2012," he said.
Excluding one-off items and currency devaluation in Belarus,
group net income in the fourth quarter would have been 437
million lira.
For 2012, the company expected consolidated revenue in the
range of 9.9-10.1 billion lira, mainly driven by mobile internet
revenues and an increased contribution from subsidiaries.
"Meanwhile, we aim at consolidated EBITDA of 3.0-3.2 billion
lira, and expect operational group capex as a percentage of
revenues at around 17 percent, similar to the previous year,"
Ciliv said.
The number of Turkcell's subscribers rose 1.1 million to
34.5 million during the year.
