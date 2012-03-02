(Adds detail, Altimo quote, background)
ISTANBUL, March 2 Turkish tycoon Mehmet
Emin Karamehmet won some relief in his battle to retain control
of Turkcell, the country's biggest mobile phone
operator, as a top British appeals court ruled in his favour
over a $1.45 billion deposit.
Britain's Privy Council, the highest court of appeal for
many Commonwealth countries, quashed an order for Karamehmet's
Cukurova Holding to deposit $1.45 billion pending the outcome of
its dispute with Russian partner Altimo, a senior Altimo
official told Reuters.
Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa group, had hoped
to be awarded Cukurova's 13.8 percent stake in Turkcell if the
funds were not deposited by the March 5 deadline.
"As a result of this new ruling, Cukurova's transfer of
shares to Altimo will not take place at this stage," Mustafa
Kiral, Altimo's vice-president responsible for European mergers
and acquisitions, said on Friday.
The original order for the deposit was made by a court in
the British Virgin Islands.
Cukurova had put the shares up as collateral for a loan
taken from Altimo in 2005, and the dispute centres on whether
that loan fell into default.
Altimo says Cukurova failed to pay in time, whereas Cukurova
maintains that Altimo had blocked its repayment.
Kiral said he expected a decision on the case by the end of
this year. Cukurova officials declined to comment.
Having founded Turkcell in 1994, Karamehmet is locked in a
bitter boardroom struggle with both Altimo and Nordic
telcommunications firm TeliaSonera.
Teliasonera has a 37 percent stake in Turkcell, while Altimo
has a 13.2 percent stake it bought off Karamehmet in 2005.
However, Cukurova's 13.8 percent stake carries controlling
rights through its complex management structure.
MV Holding has a 1.2 percent stake, while the remaining 34.7
percent is publicly held.
Turkcell's net profit plunged 33 percent in 2011 to 1.18
billion lira, due mainly to an economic crisis in Belarus that
hit its unit there.
The court decision had little impact on Turkcell's share
price, which at 9.52 lira by 1410 GMT was just 0.2 percent lower
than Thursday's close.
