Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Jan 29 Turkey's telecoms watchdog said on Tuesday it would have to approve any change in control of Turkcell, the country's biggest mobile phone operator, a day ahead of a British court ruling which could leave the firm with no major Turkish shareholder.
Britain's Privy Council is due to rule on Wednesday in a long-running battle Turkey's Cukurova holding company and Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa Group, which could be awarded Cukurova's 13.8 percent Turkcell stake.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)