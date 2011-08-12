ISTANBUL Aug 12 Turkcell shareholders voted against its 2010 dividend and other agenda items at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, the leading Turkish mobile phone company said on Friday, hitting its shares.

A previous meeting in April had also failed to approve the agenda items after an unsuccessful bid by Swedish operator TeliaSonera , which has a 37 percent stake in Turkcell, to remove the chairman for an alleged lack of independence.

"The board of directors' recommendation to distribute a dividend of 75 percent from the fiscal year 2010 profits was not approved," Turkcell said. Its shares were down 5.0 percent to 7.64 lira at 0825 GMT.

Turkcell said the company's presidency board was not authorised to sign the meeting's minutes, while the 2010 balance sheet and profit/loss statements were also not approved.

The chairman is among a board of seven, including two from TeliaSonera, two from Turkish conglomerate Cukurova and two from Russian shareholder Altimo.

While TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in Turkcell and Altimo has a 13.22 percent indirect stake, the group is controlled by Cukurova, a Turkish holding company with a 14 percent stake, due to Turkcell's share structure. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dan Lalor)