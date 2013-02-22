ISTANBUL Feb 22 Turkey's largest mobile phone operator Turkcell posted net profit up 38 percent to 459 million lira ($257 million) in the fourth quarter, above a poll forecast of 453.4 million, on sales up 15 percent to $2.807 billion lira.

In 2012 as a whole, Turkcell's net profit surged 77 percent to 2.079 billion lira on sales up 12 percent to 10.507 billion lira. ($1 = 1.7833 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)