Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Feb 22 Turkey's largest mobile phone operator Turkcell posted net profit up 38 percent to 459 million lira ($257 million) in the fourth quarter, above a poll forecast of 453.4 million, on sales up 15 percent to $2.807 billion lira.
In 2012 as a whole, Turkcell's net profit surged 77 percent to 2.079 billion lira on sales up 12 percent to 10.507 billion lira. ($1 = 1.7833 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)