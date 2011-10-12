ISTANBUL Oct 12 The Turkish Capital Markets
Board decision to raise the number of independent members on
company boards as positive for Turkcell , Teliasonera
senior vice president and head of group communications
Cecilia Edstrom told Reuters.
Edstrom was speaking ahead of an extraordinary general
meeting of Turkcell, Turkey's biggest cell network operator,
aimed at resolving a battle between the Turkish, Swedish and
Russian shareholders for control of the board. The regulator's
decision on independent board members was announced in the
Official Gazette on Tuesday.
Turkcell shares rose in excess of 6 percent ahead of the EGM
and were up 4.9 percent at 1218 GMT on hopes that the dividend
will be approved at Wednesday's meeting.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Daren Butler)