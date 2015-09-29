Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL, Sept 29 Turkey's Turkcell said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with China Development Bank for a loan package worth up to 1.25 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to restructure the company's existing loans and to help finance procurement from China for infrastructure investments.
In a statement, Turkey's largest mobile operator said it had agreed to two separate loans, and that the package would have a 10 year final maturity with grace period of up to three years. The annual interest rate was expected to be 2.2 percent above the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR), it said. ($1 = 0.8898 euros)
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order