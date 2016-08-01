ISTANBUL Aug 1 An arbitration tribunal in London has dismissed claims against Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment vehicle Letter One from Turkish holding company Cukurova, Fridman's company said on Monday, marking a potential breakthrough in a decade-long ownership battle over mobile phone company Turkcell.

Fridman has been locked in a legal battle with equity partner Cukurova, run by Turkcell founder Mehmet Emin Karamehmet. The dispute prevented some dividends from being paid and hampered the company's development.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)