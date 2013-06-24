Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL, June 24 Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell again failed to hold an annual general meeting on Monday after already postponing it previously due to a long-running dispute between major shareholders, sending its shares down 2.75 percent.
Turkcell cancelled the meeting last month because a dispute between Turkey's Cukurova and Russia's Altimo Group prevented the approval of accounts and distribution of dividends. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by NicK Tattersall)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)