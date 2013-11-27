JOHANNESBURG Nov 27 Turkish mobile operator Turkcell is claiming damages of at least $4.2 billion against rival MTN Group, which it alleges used "corruption and bribery" to win a mobile licence in Iran.

In documents filed in a South African court, Turkcell said MTN and its former chief executive and current chairman and another former executive used "wrongful and intentional interference" to take the licence from Turkcell.

As a result, Turkcell "suffered the loss of business opportunities, turnover and profits" from the licence in the amount of $4.2 billion plus interest, according to the documents seen by Reuters. (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher)