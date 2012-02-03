ISTANBUL Feb 3 Leading Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell said on Friday it had launched lawsuits seeking compensation over the award of an Iranian cellular licence to Africa's largest telecom group MTN Group .

Turkcell, which unsuccessfully bid for the same licence, said in an emailed statement to media organisations that the cases were continuing at international arbitration courts. It said Turkcell was in discussions with MTN on the issue and will not comment until the talks are over. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)