UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
ISTANBUL Feb 3 Leading Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell said on Friday it had launched lawsuits seeking compensation over the award of an Iranian cellular licence to Africa's largest telecom group MTN Group .
Turkcell, which unsuccessfully bid for the same licence, said in an emailed statement to media organisations that the cases were continuing at international arbitration courts. It said Turkcell was in discussions with MTN on the issue and will not comment until the talks are over. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The White House is looking into how embarrassing details of President Donald Trump's recent tense phone conversations with his counterparts in Australia and Mexico were leaked to news organizations, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Fox News Channel.