ISTANBUL Nov 27 Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell said it has opened a lawsuit in South Africa against rival telecoms company MTN Group seeking damages for losses that Turkcell said it had incurred.

Turkcell filed a $4.2 billion lawsuit in Washington last year alleging the Johannesburg-based company used bribery to win a mobile license in Iran that was first awarded to Turkcell. It dropped the case in May, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that hurt its case.

Turkcell said in the statement it had opened the case on Tuesday in the South Guateng high court in Johannesburg.

