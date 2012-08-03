ANKARA Aug 3 Turkey's competition authority said on Friday it had opened a probe into mobile operator Turkcell's GPRS infrastructure system for vehicle navigation, after competitor Vodafone filed a complaint that Turkcell's deals created difficulties for it.

A statement on the competition authority's website said the competition authority had decided to open the investigation on July 18.

Turkcell has the largest market share in Turkey, followed by Vodafone. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; writing by Alexandra Hudson)