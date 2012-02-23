(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

ISTANBUL, Feb 23 Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell, riven by an ownership dispute, forecast demand for mobile internet services would accelerate growth this year after 2011 results were held back by an economic crisis in Belarus.

Chief Executive Sureyya Ciliv told Reuters on Thursday the firm would look at the possibility of buying back shares after July and that it might also bid for Bulgaria's indebted Vivacom.

Turkcell is in the midst of a bitter boardroom struggle between Turkish founder Mehmet Emin Karamehmet and his Russian and Nordic partners, being fought in Caribbean and British courts.

Cukurova Group, owned by Karamehmet, Turkey's richest man, has been ordered by a court of appeal in the British Virgin Islands to deposit $1.4 billion in an escrow account in early March, pending the outcome of a long-running dispute with Russia's Alfa Group over an unpaid loan.

Alfa's lawyers believe that if Cukurova fails to pay, it could be forced to hand over the 13.8 percent stake it holds in Turkcell, which was originally placed as collateral for the loan taken from the Russian company in 2005.

Karamehmet's aides say an appeal has been lodged with a British court and that Cukurova would not lose its stake if it did not pay.

Altimo, Alfa's telecoms arm, has a 13.2 percent stake in Turkcell. Nordic telecoms company TeliaSonera has a 37 percent share. MV Holding owns 1.2 percent of Turkcell, while the remaining 34.7 percent is publicly traded.

Ciliv declined to comment on the dispute, preferring to focus on prospects for 2012.

"The growth momentum that we achieved in the second quarter of the year in the fields of voice and mobile internet, and also at our subsidiaries, was accelerated in the third and fourth quarters," he said.

"Following a tough, but successful year for us, I am confident that we will give pace to our growth momentum in the year 2012."

CRISIS IN BELARUS

Turkcell forecast consolidated revenue of 9.9-10.1 billion lira for 2012, mainly driven by mobile internet revenues and an increased contribution from subsidiaries. That would follow 4 percent growth in 2011 revenues to 9.37 billion lira.

It is targeting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.0-3.2 billion lira, up from 2.9 billion in 2011.

The number of Turkcell's subscribers rose 1.1 million to 34.5 million last year.

However, net profit plunged 33 percent to 1.18 billion lira, due mainly to an economic crisis in Belarus.

Struggling with a huge current account deficit, Belarus devalued its rouble twice, sending consumer prices soaring 108.7 percent in 2011.

"One-off expenses regarding the devaluation in Belarus through impairment, FX losses and accounting policy change reached 105 million lira in the fourth quarter and 735 million lira in 2011," said Oyak Securities analyst Alper Ozdemir.

There were signs of improvement for Turkcell in the fourth quarter, with net profit falling 9.9 percent to 332 million lira, in line with the company's recent guidance, and revenue rising 12 percent to 2.45 billion lira.

Excluding one-off items and currency devaluation in Belarus, fourth-quarter net profit would have been 437 million lira.

Turkcell said operational capital spending would be around 17 percent of revenues in 2012, similar to the previous year.

At 1435 GMT Turkcell shares, which have risen 7.8 percent over the past month, were down 3.1 percent at 9.4 lira.

Ciliv said in an interview the company was looking at the possibility of buying Bulgaria's Vivacom, but had not reached a definite decision.

He also said it was continuing talks with South African mobile operator MTN in a dispute over the award of an Iranian cellular licence to MTN and that the issue of compensation could come onto the agenda. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Mark Potter)