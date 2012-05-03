BRIEF-Get Holdings updates on provision of financial assistance
ISTANBUL May 3 Turkey's leading mobile phone operator Turkcell said late on Wednesday its first quarter profit rose 56 percent to 514.8 million lira ($292.5 million), buoyed by an increase in interest income from higher interest rates and forex gains.
Turkcell had been expected to post a net profit of 394.5 million lira in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Total revenues climbed 12.4 percent to 2.38 billion lira in the period, the company's results statement showed.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Richard Pullin)
