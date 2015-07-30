ISTANBUL, July 30 Turkish communications and technology services firm Turkcell on Thursday posted a net profit of 712.5 million lira ($255.74 million) in the second quarter, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 622 million lira.

The company's net profit was 493 million lira in the same period last year, it said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 2.7860 liras) (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)