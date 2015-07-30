Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL, July 30 Turkish communications and technology services firm Turkcell on Thursday posted a net profit of 712.5 million lira ($255.74 million) in the second quarter, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 622 million lira.
The company's net profit was 493 million lira in the same period last year, it said in a stock exchange filing.
($1 = 2.7860 liras) (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order