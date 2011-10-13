ISTANBUL Oct 13 Shares in Turkey's biggest
mobile operator Turkcell fell 1.4 percent on Thursday
after its extraordinary general meeting failed to hold key votes
on board changes and dividend distribution late on Wednesday.
Turkcell shares had been suspended temporarily on Thursday
morning. They had closed 4.6 percent higher on Wednesday on what
turned out to be misplaced hopes that the dividend would be
approved.
The lack of progress on the issues at the EGM, which ended
late on Wednesday, left unresolved a festering dispute over
corporate governance between partners Swedish TeliaSonera
, Russia's Altimo and Turkey's Cukurova Group.
The bid to change the board did not comply with a Capital
Markets Board decision, taken on the eve of the EGM, raising the
number of independent members on company boards, Turkcell said
in a statement early on Thursday.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)