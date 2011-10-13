ISTANBUL Oct 13 Shares in Turkey's biggest mobile operator Turkcell fell 1.4 percent on Thursday after its extraordinary general meeting failed to hold key votes on board changes and dividend distribution late on Wednesday.

Turkcell shares had been suspended temporarily on Thursday morning. They had closed 4.6 percent higher on Wednesday on what turned out to be misplaced hopes that the dividend would be approved.

The lack of progress on the issues at the EGM, which ended late on Wednesday, left unresolved a festering dispute over corporate governance between partners Swedish TeliaSonera , Russia's Altimo and Turkey's Cukurova Group.

The bid to change the board did not comply with a Capital Markets Board decision, taken on the eve of the EGM, raising the number of independent members on company boards, Turkcell said in a statement early on Thursday. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)