ISTANBUL Jan 2 Turkey's leading mobile phone company Turkcell said on Thursday it was facing a 527.7 million lira ($246 million) tax demand and fine related to a special communications tax due for the 2008-2012 period.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Turkcell said it will appeal against the tax demand and fine. ($1 = 2.1483 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)