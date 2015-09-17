ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Turkcell, Turkey's largest mobile operator, said on Thursday it was considering acquiring some of the Eurasian assets of its shareholder TeliaSonera, after the Nordic telecom operator said it was looking at leaving seven markets.

TeliaSonera, whose Eurasia region consists of Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Tajikistan, said on Thursday it would now increase its focus on its Europe and Sweden regions.

Turkcell said it had initiated the process to appoint a strategic and financial advisor to advise on it acquiring the remaining stake in TeliaSonera's Fintur unit, which includes Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)