ISTANBUL, Sept 14 TeliaSonera said on
Wednesday the extraordinary general meeting Turkey's biggest
mobile-phone company Turkcell will hold on Oct. 12
will resolve issues related to the corporate governance of
Turkcell as well as payment of dividends.
"We look forward to the upcoming EGM, as we believe that the
deadlock in the Board of Directors can only be resolved by
replacing the current Chairman with a truly independent Board
member," said Cecilia Edstrom, SVP and Head of Group
Communications at TeliaSonera, in an e-mailed statement.
"This will also pave the way for a positive decision on the
distribution of dividends for 2010, which is essential to all
shareholders", Edstrom added.
In the previous EGM on Aug. 11 Turkcell shareholders voted
against its 2010 dividend and other agenda items.
Turkcell board members Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams and
Mehmet Bulent Ergin filed a court case to overturn the decisions
taken in the EGM on Aug. 11, according to a filing with the
Istanbul bourse earlier this week.
