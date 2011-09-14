ISTANBUL, Sept 14 TeliaSonera said on Wednesday the extraordinary general meeting Turkey's biggest mobile-phone company Turkcell will hold on Oct. 12 will resolve issues related to the corporate governance of Turkcell as well as payment of dividends.

"We look forward to the upcoming EGM, as we believe that the deadlock in the Board of Directors can only be resolved by replacing the current Chairman with a truly independent Board member," said Cecilia Edstrom, SVP and Head of Group Communications at TeliaSonera, in an e-mailed statement.

"This will also pave the way for a positive decision on the distribution of dividends for 2010, which is essential to all shareholders", Edstrom added.

In the previous EGM on Aug. 11 Turkcell shareholders voted against its 2010 dividend and other agenda items.

Turkcell board members Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams and Mehmet Bulent Ergin filed a court case to overturn the decisions taken in the EGM on Aug. 11, according to a filing with the Istanbul bourse earlier this week. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)