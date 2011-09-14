* TeliaSonera says is committed to resolving deadlock in Turkcell

* Oct. 12 EGM to resolve issues, TeliaSonera says (Adds comment, background)

ISTANBUL, Sept 14 Turkcell shareholder TeliaSonera said on Wednesday the extraordinary general meeting that Turkcell will hold on Oct. 12 will resolve issues related to the corporate governance of Turkcell as well as payment of dividends.

"We look forward to the upcoming EGM, as we believe that the deadlock in the Board of Directors can only be resolved by replacing the current Chairman with a truly independent Board member," said Cecilia Edstrom, SVP and Head of Group Communications at TeliaSonera, in an e-mailed statement.

"This will also pave the way for a positive decision on the distribution of dividends for 2010, which is essential to all shareholders", Edstrom added.

In the previous EGM on Aug. 11 Turkcell shareholders voted against its 2010 dividend and other agenda items.

A previous meeting in April had also failed to approve the agenda items after an unsuccessful bid by Swedish operator TeliaSonera to remove the chairman for an alleged lack of independence.

TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in Turkcell amounting to 37 percent and Altimo has a 13.2 percent indirect stake, but Turkcell is controlled by Turkish conglomerate Cukurova despite only having a 14 percent stake, due to Turkcell's complex shareholder structure.

Turkcell has been subject to a long-running ownership battle. TeliaSonera tried in 2005 to take over the company but Turkish holding company Cukurova backed out of the deal.

At present the board has seven members, two from Cukurova, two from Russian stakeholder Altimo and two from TeliaSonera. Colin Williams, appointed as chairman in February 2010, serves as the independent member.

Turkcell board members Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams and Mehmet Bulent Ergin filed a court case to overturn the decisions taken in the EGM on Aug. 11, according to a filing with the Istanbul bourse earlier this week. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)