ISTANBUL, Sept 14 Turkcell
shareholder TeliaSonera said on Wednesday the
extraordinary general meeting that Turkcell will hold on Oct. 12
will resolve issues related to the corporate governance of
Turkcell as well as payment of dividends.
"We look forward to the upcoming EGM, as we believe that the
deadlock in the Board of Directors can only be resolved by
replacing the current Chairman with a truly independent Board
member," said Cecilia Edstrom, SVP and Head of Group
Communications at TeliaSonera, in an e-mailed statement.
"This will also pave the way for a positive decision on the
distribution of dividends for 2010, which is essential to all
shareholders", Edstrom added.
In the previous EGM on Aug. 11 Turkcell shareholders voted
against its 2010 dividend and other agenda items.
A previous meeting in April had also failed to approve the
agenda items after an unsuccessful bid by Swedish operator
TeliaSonera to remove the chairman for an alleged lack of
independence.
TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in
Turkcell amounting to 37 percent and Altimo has a 13.2 percent
indirect stake, but Turkcell is controlled by Turkish
conglomerate Cukurova despite only having a 14 percent stake,
due to Turkcell's complex shareholder structure.
Turkcell has been subject to a long-running ownership
battle. TeliaSonera tried in 2005 to take over the company but
Turkish holding company Cukurova backed out of the deal.
At present the board has seven members, two from Cukurova,
two from Russian stakeholder Altimo and two from TeliaSonera.
Colin Williams, appointed as chairman in February 2010, serves
as the independent member.
Turkcell board members Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams and
Mehmet Bulent Ergin filed a court case to overturn the decisions
taken in the EGM on Aug. 11, according to a filing with the
Istanbul bourse earlier this week.
