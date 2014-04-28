ISTANBUL, April 28 Nordic telecoms company TeliaSonera said on Monday it hoped a U.S. Court ruling concerning Turkcell would pave the way to resolve a longstanding deadlock in the board and dividend distribution at Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator.

"TeliaSonera welcomes the fact that the U.S. Court of Appeals has now come to a decision. The decision is hopefully a step towards resolving the current deadlock in Turkcell," TeliaSonera's Salomon Bekele, vice president, head of external communications, wrote by email in answer to Reuters' questions.

"Our top priority is to get ordinary corporate governance in place in Turkcell. Among other things this means representation on the board for the shareholders, the holding of an AGM, and a decision on distribution of dividends," he wrote. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)