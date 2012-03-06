ISTANBUL, March 6 Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell said on Tuesday it decided to make offer for a 93.99 percent stake in Bulgarian telecommunications operator Vivacom.

In an interview with Reuters last month, Turkcell CEO Sureyya Ciliv had stated the possibility of acquiring Bulgaria's Vivacom, but added that the company had yet to reach decision.

The company made the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)