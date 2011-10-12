ISTANBUL Oct 12 An extraordinary general meeting of Turkcell , Turkey's biggest cell network operator, will not vote on proposed changes in its management board on Wednesday, Turkish Shareholders Association (BORYAD) Chairman Ali Bahcuvan told reporters at the meeting.

He said the decision was taken in the light of a Capital Markets Board decision to raise the number of independent members on company boards - a move which is seen affecting a battle between the Turkish, Swedish and Russian shareholders for control of the board. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Daren Butler)