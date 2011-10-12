BRIEF-Intops to pay annual dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
ISTANBUL Oct 12 An extraordinary general meeting of Turkcell , Turkey's biggest cell network operator, will not vote on proposed changes in its management board on Wednesday, Turkish Shareholders Association (BORYAD) Chairman Ali Bahcuvan told reporters at the meeting.
He said the decision was taken in the light of a Capital Markets Board decision to raise the number of independent members on company boards - a move which is seen affecting a battle between the Turkish, Swedish and Russian shareholders for control of the board. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Daren Butler)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 80 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
ANKARA, Feb 10 Hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallied on Friday to swear allegiance to the clerical establishment following U.S. President Donald Trump's warning that he had put the Islamic Republic "on notice", state TV reported.