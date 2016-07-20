By Sandrine Bradley
| LONDON, July 20
LONDON, July 20 Turk Eximbank will sign an
increased 400m syndicated loan on Thursday, a spokesperson at
the bank said, despite the failed military coup that has
threatened political and economic stability in the country.
The loan, which is being arranged by mandated lead arranger
and bookrunner Mizuho, replaces 276m of existing facilities
that were set to mature this month. It was launched into the
market in June at 300m.
The deal targeted Asian banks in syndication and one lender
withdrew from the deal following last Friday's events, one
banker said, but the borrower was still able to close the deal
at the increased size.
The latest loan comprises a euro one-year tranche A1, a US
dollar one-year tranche B1, a euro two-year tranche A2 and a US
dollar two-year tranche B2.The margins are 75bp over Euribor or
Libor on tranches A1 and B1, respectively, and 125bp over
Euribor or Libor on tranches A2 and B2.
Banks were invited to join at four ticket levels: for the
MLA title and commitments of 30m-equivalent or above, banks get
a 45bp upfront fee on tranches A1 and B1, and an 80bp fee on
tranches A2 and B2; for the lead arranger title and commitments
of 20m-29m-equivalent, banks get a 35bp fee on tranches A1 and
B1, and a 70bp fee on tranches A2 and B2; for the arranger title
and commitments of 5m-19m-equivalent, banks get a 30bp fee on
tranches A1 and B1, and a 65bp fee on tranches A2 and B2; for
the lead manager title and commitments of below 5m-equivalent,
banks get a 25bp upfront fee on tranches A1 and B1, and a 60bp
fee on tranches A2 and B2.
The Turkish lender signed the 541m-equivalent term loan in
March. That deal was increased from 400m-equivalent after 24
banks participated in the deal. MUFG acted as coordinator,
exclusive bookrunner and facility and documentation agent on
that deal. The top-level fee was 45bp.
The state-owned borrower is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-
(Moody's/S&P/Fitch).
(Additional reporting By Carol Zhong in Hong Kong; Editing by
Christopher Mangham)