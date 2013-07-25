ISTANBUL, July 25 Three global firms are in the
race to buy a stake in leading Turkish health insurer Acibadem
Sigorta, sources familiar with the matter said, underscoring
appetite among international investors for the fast-growing
sector.
Sompo Japan Insurance, Malaysia's state-run investment firm
Khazanah Nasional Berhad and British medical services
group Bupa are involved in an auction process for a
stake in the Turkish insurer, three banking sources said.
Acibadem Sigorta is a 50:50 joint venture between a holding
company owned by Dubai-based Abraaj Group and Mehmet Ali
Aydinlar, founder of Turkey's Acibadem health group.
Abraaj, Sompo, Khazanah and BUPA all declined to comment.