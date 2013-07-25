ISTANBUL, July 25 Three global firms are in the race to buy a stake in leading Turkish health insurer Acibadem Sigorta, sources familiar with the matter said, underscoring appetite among international investors for the fast-growing sector.

Sompo Japan Insurance, Malaysia's state-run investment firm Khazanah Nasional Berhad and British medical services group Bupa are involved in an auction process for a stake in the Turkish insurer, three banking sources said.

Acibadem Sigorta is a 50:50 joint venture between a holding company owned by Dubai-based Abraaj Group and Mehmet Ali Aydinlar, founder of Turkey's Acibadem health group.

Abraaj, Sompo, Khazanah and BUPA all declined to comment.