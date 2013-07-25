* Sompo Japan, Khazanah, Bupa in running
* Abraaj Group selling 50 pct stake
* Insurance sector growing fast in Turkey
By Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, July 25 Three global firms are in the
race to buy a stake in leading Turkish health insurer Acibadem
Sigorta, sources familiar with the matter said, underscoring
appetite among international investors for the fast-growing
sector.
Sompo Japan Insurance, Malaysia's state-run investment firm
Khazanah Nasional Berhad and British medical services
group Bupa are involved in an auction process for the
stake, three banking sources said.
Acibadem Sigorta is a 50-50 venture between a holding
company owned by Dubai-based Abraaj Group and Mehmet Ali
Aydinlar, the founder of Turkey's Acibadem health group. It
ranked third in the Turkish sector with a market share of just
over 10 percent at the end of 2012.
Abraaj Group, the Middle East's largest private equity firm,
has put its 50 percent stake in Acibadem Sigorta on the block,
sources told Reuters in February.
Abraaj, Sompo, Khazanah and BUPA all declined to comment.
"(The offer) prices are very similar to each other. They are
talking to all sides," said one source close to the matter.
A second banking source said the asking price for the 50
percent stake was around $200-$300 million.
Turkey's economy, the fastest growing in Europe in 2011,
expanded by less than 3 percent last year but its relatively
young and growing population of 75 million is regarded as
under-insured.
Health insurance premiums were up 7.7 percent at 678 million
lira ($350 million) in the first two months of 2013. Acibadem
Sigorta's premium income grew 22 percent to 150 million lira in
the same period, making it the largest gainer in health
premiums, according to the Insurance Association of Turkey.
Last year, health insurance premiums grew 12 percent to 2.24
billion lira and Acibadem Sigorta's premium income jumped 36
percent to 230.3 million lira.
Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer, bought rival
Turkish insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta from Turkish lender Yapi
Kredi Bank in March for 1.6 billion lira to secure a
bigger slice of a fast-expanding market.
Austria's Raiffeisen Investment and bank Lazard have
been commissioned to advise on the Acibadem sale by both
shareholders. Sompo is being advised by Citigroup Inc,
while Khazanah has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch
as an adviser. It was not clear which bank was advising Bupa.
Just over a year ago, Abraaj, which manages around $7.5
billion in assets, sold its stake in Turkey's largest hospital
chain, Acibadem Saglik, to Integrated Healthcare Holdings, a
unit of Malaysian state investment arm Khazanah Nasional, in a
deal which valued Acibadem Saglik at $1.68 billion.