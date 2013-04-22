ANKARA, April 22 Turkey's foreign ministry said eight Turkish nationals and the Russian and Afghan pilots on board a helicopter that made an emergency landing in a Taliban-controlled area of eastern Afghanistan late on Sunday were in good health.

"The helicopter was carrying eight Turks, the pilots were Russian and Afghan. We believe they are in good health and Turkish officials are in contact with Afghan officials over the issue," Foreign Ministry spokesman Levent Gumrukcu said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)