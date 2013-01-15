PARIS Jan 15 Turkish Airlines is in
talks with aircraft manufacturers to buy 150 passenger jets,
France's foreign trade ministry said.
Trade Minister Nicole Bricq is using an official visit to
Turkey this week to press Airbus's case for the
business, which could include some of the European company's
A380 superjumbo passenger jets, a ministerial statement said.
Industry sources have said that Turkey's fast-growing flag
carrier was expected to seek a large number of narrow-body jets,
such as the 150-seat Airbus A320, this year after focusing on
larger models from both Airbus and its rival Boeing in
2012.
Boeing is expected to provide tough competition for the
narrow-body business with its newly enhanced 737 MAX aircraft.
Last month Airbus won a $7.5 billion order from privately
owned Pegasus Airlines for at least 75 of the A320 passenger
jets.
Turkish Airlines told Reuters in September that it could buy
six large wide-bodied aircraft, a category that includes the
A380, the world's largest passenger jet.
The carrier's passenger numbers jumped to 35.9 million in
the first 11 months of last year, up 19.5 percent year on year.
Prospects of a sale by French-based Airbus to Turkish
Airlines picked up last year after France's highest court
overturned a law making it illegal to deny that the killing of
Armenians in the Ottoman Empire a century ago was genocide.
Economic, political and military contacts had been frozen
after France's parliament passed the law a year ago.
Relations came under renewed strain after the killing of
three Kurdish militants in Paris last week..
The airline held talks with Boeing about the latest version
of its 747-8 jumbo jet last year. This model will be competing
with the 525-seat A380 for the Turkish carrier's potential
order.