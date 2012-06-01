Wary of Trump unpredictability, China ramps up naval abilities
* China navy beneficiary of signficant spending in recent years
ISTANBUL, June 1 Police detained around 20 activists on Friday who had occupied the main sales office of Turkish Airlines in Istanbul to protest a bill passed by parliament a day earlier banning strikes in the aviation sector.
A Reuters Television journalist saw police dragging the protesters out of the airline's office in the main Taksim Square and bundling them into vans.
Turkish Airlines (THY) fired 305 personnel over a partial slowdown earlier this week after they answered a call from the Turkish Civil Aviation (Hava-Is) union to protest the legislation.
The national flag carrier said it was forced to cancel at least 223 domestic and international flights, affecting some 100,000 passengers, and estimated that it suffered a loss of around $2 million.
(Reporting by Ayla-Jean Yackley and Mehmet Emin Caliskan, Writing by Seda Sezer)
* China navy beneficiary of signficant spending in recent years
CAIRO, Feb 25 Egypt expressed frustration on Saturday at Britain's refusal to lift a suspension of flights from the United Kingdom to the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh, imposed after Islamic State brought down a Russian airliner in 2015.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.