(Adds spokesman quote, fixes dateline)

ANKARA, April 25 A Turkish Airlines flight from Milan to Istanbul made an emergency landing at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Saturday, after its engine caught fire, the latest in a series of such incidents that have forced the carrier to divert or recall flights.

Television images showed firefighters approaching the plane at the airport and putting out the fire, and the Airbus A320 aircraft's passengers were evacuated safely.

"Turkish Airlines' TK 1878 flight from Milan to Istanbul skipped Ataturk Airport during its first landing. It drove off the runway after declaring an emergency landing," said company spokesman Ali Genc.

"All 97 passengers have been taken to the terminal with no health problems. The reason for the incident will be clear after the investigation," he added. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Toby Chopra)