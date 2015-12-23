UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL Dec 23 An explosion occurred in an area of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport where airplanes were parked, wounding two cleaning staff on a nearby plane, but the cause of the blast was not clear, Pegasus airline said on Wednesday.
It said the blast occurred at 2:05 am (0005 GMT) when no passengers were in the area and that operations were continuing normally at the airport, on the Asia side of the city. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.