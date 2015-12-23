ISTANBUL Dec 23 An explosion occurred in an area of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport where airplanes were parked, wounding two cleaning staff on a nearby plane, but the cause of the blast was not clear, Pegasus airline said on Wednesday.

It said the blast occurred at 2:05 am (0005 GMT) when no passengers were in the area and that operations were continuing normally at the airport, on the Asia side of the city. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)