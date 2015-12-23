* Five planes suffer damage - minister
* Operator Malaysia Airports says security heightened
* Airport says operations continuing normally
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Dec 23 One person was killed when an
explosion hit an Istanbul airport overnight and damaged five
planes, a Turkish minister said, adding that it was still too
early to confirm whether the blast had been caused by a bomb.
The blast at Sabiha Gokcen, the city's second airport and
located on its Asian side, occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m.
(midnight GMT), local budget carrier Pegasus said,
fatally wounding a cleaner on one of its planes.
"There was damage to five airplanes in total due to the
impact of shrapnel. Weakness in the airport's security is out of
the question. All international security standards are being
implemented," Transportation Minister Binali Yildirim told
reporters.
"On the cause of the incident, security and intelligence
teams are carrying out investigations. But it's too early to
reach a verdict or comment on it yet."
Bomb attacks by Kurdish, leftist and Islamist militants are
common in Turkey. A three-decade-old conflict between the state
and the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has flared up in
the mainly Kurdish southeast since the collapse of a ceasefire
in July.
The airport's owner, Malaysia Airports, referred
to more than one explosion "at the tarmac area", adding that
normal flight operations had resumed by 0200 GMT.
No passengers were in the area at the time of the airport
blast.
A photo on Dogan news agency's website showed a hole in one
plane window. Video footage showed investigators taking photos
of a terminal building wall, dozens of metres from the nearest
planes.
Police armed with rifles and protective vests imposed tight
security at entrances to the airport, searching vehicles while a
police helicopter circled overhead, state-run Anadolu Agency
said.
Sabiha Gokcen served around 26 million passengers in the
first 11 months of the year, its website said, less than half
the number at the main Ataturk airport on the European side of
the city.
(Additional reporting by Bengaluru Newsroom; Writing by Daren
Butler and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and Hugh Lawson)