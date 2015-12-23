ANKARA Dec 23 Turkey's transport minister said on Wednesday that five aircraft had been damaged in a blast at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, but it was too early to say what caused it.

"There was damage to five airplanes in total due to the impact of shrapnel. Weakness in the airport's security is out of the question. All international security standards are being implemented," Binali Yildirim told reporters.

The overnight explosion at Istanbul's second airport killed one person, Turkish media said, triggering a security alert as authorities sought to determine if a bomb was responsible. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan and Richard Balmforth)