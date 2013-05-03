ANKARA May 3 A consortium of Turkish firm IC Ictas and Germany's Fraport placed the highest initial bid on Friday in a tender for Istanbul's planned third airport, which Turkey says could eventually be the world's largest.

The IC-Fraport consortium placed a bid of 20 billion euros ($26.15 billion) for a 25-year lease to operate the planned airport, considerably above the second-highest bid of 12.7 billion euros by a Turkish consortium.

Other tender participants are now allowed to increase their offers in a second round at the tender.

($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Nick Tattersall)