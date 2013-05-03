BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ANKARA May 3 A consortium of Turkish firm IC Ictas and Germany's Fraport placed the highest initial bid on Friday in a tender for Istanbul's planned third airport, which Turkey says could eventually be the world's largest.
The IC-Fraport consortium placed a bid of 20 billion euros ($26.15 billion) for a 25-year lease to operate the planned airport, considerably above the second-highest bid of 12.7 billion euros by a Turkish consortium.
Other tender participants are now allowed to increase their offers in a second round at the tender.
($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.