BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
ANKARA, April 19 A tender to build Istanbul's third airport, which Turkey says will be the world's largest, is not expected to attract more than four bids, with limited foreign interest in the 7 billion euros ($9 billion) project, sources close to the matter said.
Alongside previously expected bids from TAV and IC Ictas-Fraport, the sources said a consortium of the companies Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon was expected to bid in the May 3 tender. Sabanci Holding and Enka Insaat were also working together on a possible bid. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.