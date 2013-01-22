(Adds TAV comment)
ANKARA Jan 22 Turkey will launch a tender to
build Istanbul's third airport on Thursday and is aiming for the
first stage of construction to be completed in three to four
years, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
One of the country's biggest planned infrastructure
projects, the multi-billion dollar airport plan is intended to
add vital capacity in a fast-growing region.
Passenger traffic through Istanbul has risen sharply in
recent years as flag carrier Turkish Airlines, one of
the world's fastest growing carriers, has expanded routes around
the world using the city as its hub.
The airport, which will have an initial capacity to handle
90 million passengers a year, extending eventually to 150
million with three runways for simultaneous use, is to be built
in separate stages.
Industry officials say the entire project will cost between
8 and 10 billion dollars.
TAV, a Turkish airport operator and builder, and
construction company Limak are among the companies that have
expressed interest in bidding for the contract.
TAV also has the operating rights for Istanbul's Ataturk
airport, the country's largest, until 2021. It said in a
statement to the stock exchange that the Turkish airports
authority would compensate it for any losses if the third
airport opens while it is still running Ataturk.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing
by Daren Butler)