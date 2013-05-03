BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ANKARA May 3 A consortium of Turkish construction firms won a tender on Friday to build and operate Istanbul's planned third airport, outbidding rivals including Turkey's TAV Holding and Germany's Fraport.
The consortium of Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon bid 22.15 billion euros ($29 billion) for the 25-year lease to operate the planned airport. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.