BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ISTANBUL May 3 The initial investment to build Istanbul's third airport will be 10 billion euros ($13.07 billion), Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters after a tender on Friday to build and operate Istanbul's planned third airport was completed.
A venture between Turkish construction firms Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon won the tender, outbidding rivals including Turkey's TAV Holding and Germany's Fraport .
The Turkish consortium's winning bid was 22.15 billion euros ($29 billion) for the 25-year lease to operate the planned airport.
($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.