ISTANBUL May 3 The initial investment to build Istanbul's third airport will be 10 billion euros ($13.07 billion), Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters after a tender on Friday to build and operate Istanbul's planned third airport was completed.

A venture between Turkish construction firms Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon won the tender, outbidding rivals including Turkey's TAV Holding and Germany's Fraport .

The Turkish consortium's winning bid was 22.15 billion euros ($29 billion) for the 25-year lease to operate the planned airport.

($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)