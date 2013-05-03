BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ISTANBUL May 3 Turkish airports operator TAV Holding withdrew from the bidding process to build and operate Istanbul's planned third airport on Friday, sending its shares down close to 8 percent.
TAV was earlier outbid in the initial round of the process by a consortium of Turkish firm IC Ictas and Germany's Fraport . Shares in TAV fell 7.81 percent to 11.80 lira.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.