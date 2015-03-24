ISTANBUL, March 24 Turkish lender Akbank said on Tuesday it mandated banks for a potential eurobond issue outside Turkey.

Akbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Societe Generale for the potential issue. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)